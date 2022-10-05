Sharp slowdown in global trade points to possible recession, lower inflation5 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 04:48 PM IST
Slowing demand in the West and the travails of the Chinese economy are weighing on imports and exports of goods
Slowing demand in the West and the travails of the Chinese economy are weighing on imports and exports of goods
World trade in goods is set to slow more sharply than previously expected next year, possibly easing inflationary pressures but raising the risk of a global recession, a new forecast shows.