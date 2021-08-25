Sharp uptick in blue-collar employment, rise in digitalisation: Survey

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: As the economy emerges from the lockdowns, there is likely to be more than a 50% rise in the demand for blue-collar workers across the top four industrialized states – Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Maharashtra is expected to be the largest contributor, accounting for 17% of the demand, according to a report by BetterPlace, a technology platform for blue-collar workforce management.

The report is based on data from the first six months of 2021 and spans hiring trends and projections across more than 1,500 customers, 10 million employees and 20,000 pin codes.

The report is based on data from the first six months of 2021 and spans hiring trends and projections across more than 1,500 customers, 10 million employees and 20,000 pin codes.

The BetterPlace Blue-Collar Report 2021 indicates that 7 million blue-collar jobs are likely to be created in 2021; inter-state migration has reduced; there is a permanent shift in migration patterns for the driving and delivery segments and key trends include digitalisation, simplified labour codes and the rise of the gig economy.

Pravin Agarwala, CEO, BetterPlace, said: "Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has witnessed a steep fall in employment. The worst-hit was the blue-collar workforce, which struggled to retain jobs or secure opportunities."

The report shows that the impact of the second wave of covid-19 on jobs was not as severe as the first with the overall job demand rising marginally. In time, the demand is likely to reach pre-covid levels, which was 104% of 2019.

Technological advancements are also rapidly happening across the blue-collar value chain via digitalisation and machine learning, with the sector receiving more than $100 million in funding over the past 12 months.