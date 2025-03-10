(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she is confident her US counterpart Donald Trump won’t impose reciprocal tariffs on her nation’s exports next month as tensions between the top trading partners simmer.

While Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on nations that have levies on US goods starting April 2, Mexico doesn’t maintain any such trade barriers, Sheinbaum said at a massive rally in Mexico City’s central square on Sunday.

“Mexico is not within that scope because, for 30 years, we have had two trade agreements establishing that we don’t have any tariffs on them, and they don’t have any tariffs on us,” Sheinbaum said. “In other words, they wouldn’t have to apply reciprocal tariffs because there are practically no levies from Mexico on the US.”

Sheinbaum mobilized thousands of supporters after Trump said on Thursday he would pause 25% tariffs on Mexican goods and services that fall under the North American trade agreement known as USMCA until April 2. Those trade barriers, which are separate from any reciprocal levies, would be imposed on Mexico and Canada if they don’t stop clandestine migration and drug flows to the US.

While the Sunday event was initially planned to announce her response to any US tariffs, it was instead turned into a massive celebration.

Trump’s delay marked a victory for Sheinbaum who, months into a trade dispute, is winning praise for her calm and perseverance in the face of tension. She has sought to strike a balance by placating the US head of state while also convincing the Mexican people that she’s defending their interests in a fight with a much more powerful neighbor.

“We cannot give up our sovereignty and our people can’t be affected by decisions taken by foreign governments,” Sheinbaum said.

The Mexican president currently enjoys an 85% approval rating, according to local newspaper El Financiero.

After agreeing to send 10,000 National Guard members to her nation’s northern border, Sheinbaum last week pitched Trump on the idea that Mexico’s actions are working. She cited US Customs and Border Protection data detailing a steady drop in fentanyl seizures on the US side of the border.

“We are committed to collaborate in all areas, especially given the concerns they have regarding the serious problem of synthetic drug consumption,” Sheinbaum said on Sunday. “For humanitarian reasons, Mexico will continue to collaborate in order to avoid having fentanyl get into the hands of American youth and also to support American families.”

As much as 90% of Mexico’s exports to the US could benefit from the tariff relief deal the two nations reached last week, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, speaking alongside Sheinbaum at her daily press conference.

Ebrard said Mexican officials will meet with counterparts from the US Trade Representative’s office in coming days to continue negotiations.

On Sunday, Sheinbaum said supporters and the government rallied to commemorate the fact that US tariffs on Mexican goods had been paused. That decision marked an achievement for all citizens, she said.

“I am convinced that the relationship between Mexico and the United States should be good, based on respect and always have dialogue prevailing,” she said. “Our vision is one of Mexican humanism, and of fraternity between people and nations.”

