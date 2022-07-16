The strength of the US dollar has been uniform this year. It has appreciated against many other currencies. The US dollar index against six major currencies – euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, Canadian dollar and the Swedish krona - has gained 13% this year
NEW DELHI: A shift in the risk appetite of investors amid aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and high crude oil prices due to the war in Eastern Europe are among the factors that have led to the dollar appreciating against the Indian rupee, even as the local currency has strengthened against other major currencies, according to a government official.
The greenback has strengthened by about 7% so far this year, fetching ₹79.74 a dollar on Friday against ₹74.50 at the end of last year, the official said.
“The strength of the US dollar has been uniform this year. It has appreciated against many other currencies. The US dollar index against six major currencies – euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, Canadian dollar and the Swedish krona - has gained 13% this year," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
“So, the strength of the US dollar against the Indian rupee cannot be viewed as an isolated case. It is just part of the strength of the US dollar globally, against all currencies – developed or emerging," the official explained.
The strength of the US dollar is due to the change in attitude towards risk taking in financial markets, the official added. When interest rates are low and dollar supply ample, investors take risks and invest in stock markets of emerging economies like India.
Indian stock markets surged in 2020 and in 2021 because of that willingness to take risks on the part of international investors, the official said.
Since the second half of last year, inflation rates have been trending higher in the developed world, including in the United States, prompting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates from March this year. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in late February, led to a surge in oil price, which also raised uncertainty, the official said. “On account of both these reasons, investors turned cautious. When they become cautious, they begin pulling money out of emerging markets like India. Foreign investors have pulled out nearly $31.5 bn totally from the beginning of 2021-22 and up to 15 July in 2022-23," the official said.
A rise in prices of crude has also pushed up India's import bill this year compared to last year, which meant more demand for US dollars to pay for oil. The US dollar has not strengthened only against the Indian rupee but also against many currencies, including other major currencies. In fact, the US dollar has strengthened more against those currencies than against the Indian rupee, the official explained.
Compared to previous occasions of dollar strength such as the 2013 ‘taper tantrum,’ 2008 global financial crisis and the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, the strength of the dollar against the Indian rupee has been much more muted this time, the official said.
In 2013, between 3 May and 28 August, the US dollar strengthened from 53.65 to 68.80 rupees, a 28% appreciation, and in 2008, from February to October, the US greenback had strengthened from ₹39.12 to ₹49.96, another 28% rise. Between August 1997 and August 1998, the US dollar strengthened 22% against the Indian rupee, the official added.
The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have been taking steps to attract dollar inflows, to make appreciation of the dollar against the Indian rupee more gradual and smoother, the official said.
“The Reserve Bank of India regularly monitors the foreign exchange market and intervenes in situations of undue volatility. For its interventions, it uses its foreign exchange reserves which continue to be at comfortable levels," said the official.
An email sent to the finance ministry and the RBI on Saturday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.