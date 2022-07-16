Since the second half of last year, inflation rates have been trending higher in the developed world, including in the United States, prompting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates from March this year. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in late February, led to a surge in oil price, which also raised uncertainty, the official said. “On account of both these reasons, investors turned cautious. When they become cautious, they begin pulling money out of emerging markets like India. Foreign investors have pulled out nearly $31.5 bn totally from the beginning of 2021-22 and up to 15 July in 2022-23," the official said.