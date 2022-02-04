Direct taxes will be back to occupying a larger pie in the economy than indirect taxes in 2022-23, underscoring India's a return to progressive taxation after a gap of two years. In the current fiscal, the share of two taxes in the GDP nearly converged at 5.4%.

Higher indirect taxes are seen as regressive for the economy as they hit the poor more than the rich. In 2020-21 indirect taxes comprising excise duty, customs and GST accounted for 5.5% in the economy, versus 4.8% in case of direct taxes, led by hike in duties on petrol and diesel that year.

The share of direct tax to GDP is expected to touch a 4-year high of 5.5% in FY23, from 5.38% estimated for the current fiscal. The share of indirect taxes will moderate to 5.2% in FY23 from 5.4% in the current fiscal, as per the Union Budget 2022-23 presented on Tuesday.

The decline in indirect tax share in FY23 is primarily due to expectation of a nearly 15% decline in excise duty mop up to ₹3.35 trillion from ₹3.94 trillion projected for the current fiscal, even as goods and services tax and customs collections are estimated to grow by 15.5% and 12.69% respectively.

On the other hand, direct taxes are projected to grow by 13.6% in FY23 compared to 32.41% estimated for FY22.

Pronab Sen, former chief economist of India said that the progressivity reflecting in the tax ratios was largely due to the excise duty reduction and an “over-estimation of direct tax numbers." “A nearly 14% growth in direct taxes for FY23 on a high base seems steep. If it holds true, then it will essentially be on account on the expectation of the corporate sector doing very well, even as the micro, small and medium enterprises continue to suffer," said Sen, country director, International Growth Centre, an economic think-tank.

He explained that the goods and services tax was already a bit progressive, with the slabs based on consumption. But to structurally change the progressivity, the personal income tax slabs required a revision, he pointed out.

Centre’s overall tax to GDP ratio is estimated to decline to 10.68% in FY23 from 10.8% in FY22.

Lower tax to GDP ratio constraints the government’s capital spending as it puts pressure on the fiscal deficit.

The Centre in November last year cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10, respectively, to lessen the burden of rising international crude oil prices on consumers and aid economic demand.

Share of excise duty in gross tax revenue is estimated to shrink to 12.1% in FY23 from 15.6% in FY22 and 19.2% in FY21.

“Excise cuts have helped to rebalance taxes, between the direct and indirect components. This is appropriate, especially given the distortion created by higher diesel prices on economic choices of producers and also compliments the cooling impact on inflation after the fuel cesses were cut," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings.

The earnings of section of people at the bottom of the pyramid, who are not even part of the formal sector, get taxed due to indirect taxes. If indirect tax share increases, it becomes regressive for an economy.

Progressive taxation entails higher revenues from taxation on income rather than taxation in consumption.

Developed countries have a higher contribution of direct taxes in their GDP.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman J B Mohapatra told Mint in an interview that the department has seen an increase in tax collections due to a host of factors including easier and effieicnt compliance through data and digitalization. “The Income Tax department has been proficient and efficient in handling data it has. All these put together and the improved annual information system, more data is being shared with the tax payers to look at his own profile and file his return of income. It is helping both the department and the tax payer in determining the tax (payable). Information sharing and expanding taxation literacy among the tax paying public have picked up steam and we are seeing the results," said Mohapatra.

Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings said that as economy stabilizes and commodity prices cool a bit , “it is expected that the proportion of indirect taxes will come down."

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda pointed out that, “While it may appear that we are moving towards a progressive tax structure it may not be by design. All categories of taxes are to increase by 12.6% to 15.5% with the latter being GST. However due to fall in excise by around 15% size of indirect taxes has come down," he said.

