Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman J B Mohapatra told Mint in an interview that the department has seen an increase in tax collections due to a host of factors including easier and effieicnt compliance through data and digitalization. “The Income Tax department has been proficient and efficient in handling data it has. All these put together and the improved annual information system, more data is being shared with the tax payers to look at his own profile and file his return of income. It is helping both the department and the tax payer in determining the tax (payable). Information sharing and expanding taxation literacy among the tax paying public have picked up steam and we are seeing the results," said Mohapatra.