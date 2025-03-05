Shifting trade patterns may open doors for India as U.S. targets Canada, China

“The tariff on Canada will definitely help the Indian gems and jewellery sector, as tariffs on other countries often create opportunities for Indian exporters. However, we still need to wait for the final tariff plan of the U.S. If there are no tariffs on Indian goods in this segment, it will be a significant opportunity for us, as all the manufacturing facilities are going to remain here," said Vipul Shah, the past chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council and managing director of Asian Star Co., a diamond company.