Shining GDP overshadows slower GVA: Decoding growth numbers in 7 charts
SummaryWhile the headline GDP figures are impressive, the underlying growth in gross value added (GVA) paints a slightly different story.
Amid the ongoing high-stakes Lok Sabha elections, the Indian economy has put up a stellar show for the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), the last year of the Narendra Modi government’s second term. Beating street expectations once again, the GDP grew at 8.2% in FY24 compared to the median estimate of 7.9% in a Mint poll.