Govt’s package de-risk shipbuilding progs—following a model that helped Korea, Japan become maritime powers: Sonowal
Subhash Narayan 9 min read 25 Sept 2025, 10:06 pm IST
Summary
The Centre has announced a ₹70,000 crore package to revitalize India’s shipping sector. Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in an interview, highlights the government’s priorities, the scale of planned interventions, and how the package will reshape the future of India’s maritime economy.
The Centre has announced a ₹70,000 crore package to revitalize India’s shipping sector, aimed at boosting domestic shipbuilding, modernizing ports and creating global-scale repair and maintenance hubs. The initiative, seen as the largest dedicated push for maritime infrastructure in recent years, is expected to attract private investment and position India as a competitive player in global shipping.
