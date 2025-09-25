What kind of investments is the government seeing in India’s maritime sector following the new proposals?

Since 2014, the government has fundamentally reshaped the investment landscape of India’s maritime sector. Through innovative mechanisms like the Maritime Development Fund’s (MDF) blended finance, updated Harmonised Master List (HML) status, and Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) incentives, a strong and bankable pipeline is being created for vessel owners, shipyards, and suppliers. The crowd-in effect of these reforms is already visible, with anticipated flows into vessel SPVs with central PSUs, cluster SPVs with states and ports, and vendor capital expenditure. This package has been carefully designed to unlock large volumes of private and port-sector capital while keeping government exposure catalytic and capped—ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.