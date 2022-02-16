Shipment of steel through the Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route flagged off

An MoU was also entered into between M/s. Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer Limited (BCPL), a Central Govt. Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata for developing a streamlined logistics chain for movement of feed stock like Naptha, Propane, Pentane etc. required for BCPL’s Petrochemical Complex at Lepetkata (situated about 15 kms. from Dibrugarh in Assam) from Haldia Dock Complex through rail and/or coastal shipping. In the reverse leg, finished products and by-products to be routed for distribution through the Port for consumption of both domestic and international market. For the purpose, tankage facilities for storing of imported feed stock of BCPL and allied facilities are envisaged to be set up at Haldia Dock Complex.