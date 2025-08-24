Govt sets sail ₹70,000 cr mega financial package for shipping

New Delhi: The government is set to unveil a ₹70,000-crore financial package to attract investments in ship-building and repairs and also to promote domestic shipbuilding and enhancing port infrastructure, two persons aware of the matter said. The Union cabinet could clear the plan as early as mid-September.

The upcoming package would include ₹20,000 crore funds for developing and operationalizing a shipping cluster programme, ₹20,000 crore for a new Ship Building Financial Assistance (SBFA) programme and ₹25,000- 30,000 crore for operationalizing the Maritime Development Fund (MDF).

A policy note on the three schemes for the shipping and ports sector has been finalized after several rounds of meetings between the finance ministry and the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW), the first person quoted above said, adding that the proposal is expected to be approved by the Union cabinet within the next two to three weeks.

The schemes are expected to clear the hurdle on bringing in investments in shipbuilding, as they would bring clarity from the government over the development of infrastructure and financial support, said an official of MoPSW on the condition of anonymity.

The schemes will also pave the way for operationalizing several joint venture agreements that have been in the works for the development of three proposed greenfield shipbuilding clusters on both the east and west coasts of the country in partnership with Japanese and Korean ship-building majors, the official said.

Under the ₹20,000 crore shipbuilding cluster programme, development of new clusters of 1.0-1.2 million gross tonnage (GT) each will be targeted. This scheme will provide direct capital support in the form of creating the breakwater along with capital dredging. It also proposes a 10-year rent holiday for the land, if not provided at a nominal rate. Investment is also designed to support the creation of trunk infra such as roads, utilities and sewage treatment.

A total of five locations in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra are being explored for the shipbuilding clusters. The first one may come up in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat or Odisha, where the identification and notification of land has progressed swiftly. Special purpose vehicles have been created in these states and they have also commissioned techno economic feasibility report (TEFR) for the project.

The ₹20,000-crore Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP) 2.0 was announced in the Union Budget, but the policy will be notified after the Cabinet approval. The policy will extend the existing SBFAP by another 10 years from April 2026, and aims to provide direct financial subsidies to Indian shipyards. The initiative seeks to help shipping firms secure orders by offsetting operational cost disadvantages and boosting the domestic shipbuilding industry.

The ₹25,000- ₹30,000 crore MDF will help shipping firms secure long-term funding. This equity fund will derive its corpus from the government, public sector undertakings, domestic and overseas financial institutions, multilateral funding agencies, pension and other equity funds. It will provide blended financing to make investments in shipbuilding attractive.

Queries sent to the ministries of shipping as well as finance remained unanswered till press time.

“India can indeed become a shipbuilding hub with foreign investment and government initiatives to establish shipbuilding clusters. Continued funding, partnerships, and support will help the nation become more globally competitive and solidify its status as a major marine hub," said Pushpank Kaushik, chief executive officer and head of business development (subcontinent, Middle East and South-East Asia) at Jassper Shipping, a Hyderabad-based shipping and logistics company.

“In 2024, India held less than 1% of the global shipbuilding market... Large commercial shipbuilding in India remains limited, even though 28 shipyards exist. Most ship repairs are handled overseas. However, with foreign support and partnerships, domestic capabilities are expected to improve, and larger ships may be constructed," Kaushik added.

The government looks to make India a global hub for building ships of all sizes and also boost ship-ownership with the considerable scaling up of Indian-built and Indian-owned and flagged ships in cargo operations.

It aims to raise the share of Indian-built ships in the country's fleet from 5% at present to 7% by 2030 and 69% by 2047 under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Under the Maritime Vision 2030 and Vision 2047 plans, the government is also targeting to make India among the top 10 and top five shipbuilding and ship owning country’s worldwide, respectively.