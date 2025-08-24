Govt sets sail ₹70,000 cr mega financial package for shipping
The government plans a ₹70,000-crore package to boost shipbuilding and port infrastructure, including funding for a shipping cluster and financial assistance schemes. The initiative aims to make India a global shipbuilding hub and increase the share of Indian-built ships in the fleet by 2047.
New Delhi: The government is set to unveil a ₹70,000-crore financial package to attract investments in ship-building and repairs and also to promote domestic shipbuilding and enhancing port infrastructure, two persons aware of the matter said. The Union cabinet could clear the plan as early as mid-September.