Shipping lines halt fresh cargo bookings through Strait of Hormuz amid renewed attacks

On 7 July, a total of 47 vessels crossed the Strait and a large number of these were dark transits, where ships turned off their automatic identification systems (AIS), according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea, largely unchanged from 48 transits on the previous day. According to S&P, only one vessel transited visibly along the coast of Oman. "Overall, 36% of crossings during the day were carried out while operating dark, compared with a July-to-date average of 21%," said a report by S&P, while adding that energy-related vessels accounted for just 38% of total movements, the lowest proportion since 28 June.