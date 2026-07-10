Shipping lines halt fresh cargo bookings through Strait of Hormuz amid renewed attacks

New Delhi: Global maritime trade suffered a fresh blow as cargo bookings across the Persian Gulf ground to a halt, amid a military flare-up in the Strait of Hormuz that shattered a fragile June ceasefire.
Bookings had resumed after Iran and the US sued for peace on 18 June. The abrupt pause, confirmed by shipping industry executives, threatens critical supply chains for energy and commodities, at a time when New Delhi was engaged in talks to ensure safe passage of India-bound vessels.
"Shipping lines have put new bookings on hold. Seafarers and shipping lines are concerned about the situation. Details on the condition at ports are yet to be ascertained," said Dushyant Mulani, chairman-elect of Federation of Freight Forwarders' Associations in India, which represents customs brokers across the country.