Shipping lines stay cautious even after US-Iran peace deal, await security clarity before resuming Gulf operations

The proposed peace agreement between the US and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz may have sparked optimism across the global trade and energy markets, but major shipping companies are reluctant to restore normal operations immediately, underscoring lingering concerns over maritime security in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.
The proposed peace agreement between the US and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz may have sparked optimism across the global trade and energy markets, but major shipping companies are reluctant to restore normal operations immediately, underscoring lingering concerns over maritime security in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.
Industry executives said that while the agreement could eventually normalize vessel movement through the Gulf and sharply reduce freight and insurance costs, shipping lines, insurers and charterers are likely to wait for detailed security assurances before resuming regular services. The peace agreement is to be signed on Friday.
Industry executives said that while the agreement could eventually normalize vessel movement through the Gulf and sharply reduce freight and insurance costs, shipping lines, insurers and charterers are likely to wait for detailed security assurances before resuming regular services. The peace agreement is to be signed on Friday.
Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), which has 13 Indian-flagged or India-linked vessels operating in the country, said it would prioritize safety and would not rush to restart operations.
“There are signs of movement toward a ceasefire. However, our policy remains unchanged: operations will not be resumed until safety has been sufficiently confirmed,” an MOL spokesperson said. “The resumption of transit will require close coordination with the governments of the relevant countries, insurers, and other stakeholders. We will continue to work closely with all concerned parties and carefully assess whether an adequate level of safety can be ensured.”
The spokesperson said MOL remains committed to placing the highest priority on the safety of crew, cargo and vessels and will respond in accordance with international law and regulations. Danish shipping major Maersk struck a similarly cautious note.
“The announced agreement is a welcome and positive development, but publicly available details are still limited and it is too early to assess how it will impact logistics and maritime operations in the Middle East. At this stage, there are no changes to our operations in the region,” Maersk said in a statement.
Dubai-based DP World did not comment, while responses from French shipping line CMA CGM were awaited.
Shipping disruption
The cautious stance reflects the severe disruption caused by the conflict in West Asia that started on 28 February, forcing shipping companies to reroute vessels, suspend sailings and levy hefty surcharges to offset elevated risks.
According to the shipping ministry, the West Asia conflict pushed shipping freight charges for cargo bound for the region up almost 10-fold in the case of containers and more than doubled rates for LPG and crude oil. While average maritime freight charges for LPG increased from $94 per tonne before the war to about $207 per tonne on 15 May, crude oil freight charges rose from $14 per tonne to $28.6 per tonne.
Industry estimates show that container freight rates on some of the most affected routes rose from $600-700 per container (twenty-foot equivalent unit or TEU) before the conflict to $4,000-$5,000. Shipping lines also imposed Emergency Conflict Surcharges and War Risk Surcharges ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 per container on routes touching West Asia and the Red Sea region.
The impact was visible across the shipping value chain. Vessel charter rates surged by 50% to 200% during the conflict, with daily charter rates for crude oil tankers crossing $350,000, while LNG carrier rates climbed to almost $300,000 a day. However, freight forwarders said the peace accord could trigger a swift reversal in costs once shipping companies regain confidence.
“The deal could be a game-changer for the shipping and logistics sector as it would normalize vessel movement along the Gulf of Hormuz. We also expect container freight rates to normalize over the next seven to 15 days,” said Dushyant Mulani of the Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India.
Waiting for stability
Marine insurers are in wait-and-watch mode as they want the security situation in the region to stabilize before withdrawing or bringing down war risk premiums on shipments.
According to Marcus Baker, global head of marine, cargo and logistics at Marsh, an insurance broker and risk advisor in London, for the marine community, practical details surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, particularly Iran’s guarantee to respect freedom of movement within the Strait and the region as a whole, are crucially absent from the agreement, as disclosed to date.
“While some marine insurers recognize that conditions in the Persian/Arabian Gulf region have improved over the weekend, the overall market response in the short term will largely depend on further de-escalation of hostilities or perceived breaches of the agreement,” Baker said. “Following a final agreement, there will need to be a sustained period of no further attempted or successful attacks on commercial shipping before there is an adequate environment to implement a marketwide, significant and meaningful concession in insurance costs.”
Indian shipowners also expect a phased recovery rather than an overnight return to normalcy.
“We expect movement of vessels would normalize over a month,” said Anil Devli, chief executive officer of the Indian National Shipowners’ Association.
For India, which relies heavily on Gulf routes for crude oil, LNG, LPG and merchandise trade, the eventual reopening of Hormuz could bring substantial savings in freight, insurance and inventory costs. But the industry remains cautious and looks forward to lasting peace in the region for normalization of operations.