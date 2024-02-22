Shoppers Want Uggs and Hokas. The Brands Are Boosting Growth for Their Owner.

In fact, analysts see the two brands’ concentration as a positive. “It’s kind of rare to have two brands that are scaled as big as they are and that are growing as strongly" within one company, said Janine Stichter, an analyst covering consumer retail and lifestyle brands at financial services firm BTIG. Both Ugg and Hoka rely somewhat on what is trending, she said, but less so than the overall footwear market and the two brands have also been fairly predictable boosts for the company’s revenue. “The biggest question is, can they sustain the same level of growth that they are seeing right now?" Stichter said.