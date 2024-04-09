Short of $17.8 trillion, will India overtake China to become world's economic heavy weight by 2028?
With a thriving stock market and international interest, India has the potential to become a global growth engine under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Analysts believe that by focusing on infrastructure, workforce, cities, and factories, India could surpass China economically in the near future.
With China's economy slowing and the the West seeing it more as a rival than an economic partner currently, is it India's chance to take Beijing's place as the world’s next growth driver?
