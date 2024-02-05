Economy
Show outcome, get capex loan: Centre to states
Summary
- Of the ₹1.3 trillion earmarked for the ‘special assistance to states for capital investment’ scheme, about ₹75,000 crore, will be linked to outcomes and reforms.
The Centre will link a large chunk of 50-year interest-free loans to states with specific outcomes, in a bid to nudge them to make capital investments for infrastructure in a time-bound manner, a senior finance ministry official said.
