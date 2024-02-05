Show outcome, get capex loan: Centre to states

New Delhi: The Centre will link a large chunk of 50-year interest-free loans to states with specific outcomes, in a bid to nudge them to make capital investments for infrastructure in a time-bound manner, a senior finance ministry official said.

Of the ₹1.3 trillion earmarked for the ‘special assistance to states for capital investment’ scheme in the interim budget 2024-25, about ₹75,000 crore, or 58%, will be linked to outcomes and reforms carried out by the states, Union finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said.

The remaining ₹55,000 crore will also come with a “simple condition", Somanathan said: “For availing the ₹55,000 crore interest-free loan, it (the infrastructure project) should be incremental; don’t use this to substitute your capital expenditure, make it over and above your last year’s overall capital expenditure."

Interest-free loans with a tenure of 50 years have played a vital role in stimulating capital spending by the states and catalysing the economy in the aftermath of the pandemic. States in India make 20–25% of the overall infrastructure spending, a key focus area for the government.

The scheme was launched in FY21 to help states after the pandemic with an allocation of ₹12,000 crore. It stepped up the allocation to ₹15,000 crore in FY22, and dramatically scaled that up to ₹1.07 trillion in FY23 with ₹27,000 crore linked to specific reforms by states.

In FY24, ₹1.3 trillion was earmarked for the scheme, and about ₹30,000 crore of that allocation was marked out as outcome-based. The remaining ₹1 trillion had the same condition as is being proposed for FY25—states had to ensure that the loan was used to supplement their capex and not a substitute for it.

The actual spending by the states, however, was lower than budgeted (see chart).

The conditions states had to meet in the ongoing fiscal year (FY24) to avail the central loans included reforms in the housing sector, providing incentives for scrapping old government vehicles and ambulances, reforms in urban planning and urban finance, increasing housing stock for police personnel, and setting up libraries with digital infrastructure at panchayat and ward levels for children and young adults.

So far, the Centre hasn’t decided on the terms and conditions for FY25. “It may not be the same conditions as last year. Specific reforms and conditions are yet to be decided," Somanathan said. “The guidelines will also be similar, but not the same."

For loans not linked to specific reforms, one criterion that is expected to be followed is that they would be given for projects that are set to be completed within the fiscal year.

In FY24, as many as 16 states opted for the loan scheme, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview with Mint that projects are best developed when the capex is used up within 12 months, even though several capital expenditure projects have long gestation projects running into 24 to 36 months or more.

“But the condition that we have put is that you spend that money within 12 months. My monitoring clearly showed me that wherever capex is used up within 12 months, people have done brilliantly," the finance minister said.

