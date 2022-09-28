Sikkim CM Tamang offers govt jobs to 2,000 educated unemployed youths

Sikkim CM Tamang offers govt jobs to 2,000 educated unemployed youths1 min read . 08:11 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday distributed appointment orders to 2000 educated unemployed youths of Sikkim.
At a function held in Gangtok’s Mannan Bhavan, the Chief Minister directed the new appointees to work with full dedication and enthusiasm for the development and welfare of the state and the people.
Tamang also assured to provide all possible assistance from the government for the growth and development of the people.
During the event, CM Tamang made two major announcements in his speech. Firstly, he announced to open a ‘Dawai Kendra’ for the convenience of the people.
Secondly, he announced to increase the salary of ‘ASHA’ workers from 6000/per month to 10000/per month from October 1, 2022.
The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the efforts made toward the welfare of the people including the one who are in dire need and necessity.