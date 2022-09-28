Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Sikkim CM Tamang offers govt jobs to 2,000 educated unemployed youths

Sikkim CM Tamang offers govt jobs to 2,000 educated unemployed youths

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. ANI 
1 min read . 08:11 PM ISTSaurav Anand

  • The Chief Minister directed the new appointees to work with full dedication and enthusiasm for the development and welfare of the state and the people

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday distributed appointment orders to 2000 educated unemployed youths of Sikkim.

NEW DELHI :Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday distributed appointment orders to 2000 educated unemployed youths of Sikkim.

At a function held in Gangtok’s Mannan Bhavan, the Chief Minister directed the new appointees to work with full dedication and enthusiasm for the development and welfare of the state and the people.

At a function held in Gangtok’s Mannan Bhavan, the Chief Minister directed the new appointees to work with full dedication and enthusiasm for the development and welfare of the state and the people.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Tamang also assured to provide all possible assistance from the government for the growth and development of the people.

During the event, CM Tamang made two major announcements in his speech. Firstly, he announced to open a ‘Dawai Kendra’ for the convenience of the people. 

Secondly, he announced to increase the salary of ‘ASHA’ workers from 6000/per month to 10000/per month from October 1, 2022.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the efforts made toward the welfare of the people including the one who are in dire need and necessity.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.