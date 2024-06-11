Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Sikkim Government approves 4% dearness allowance hike for employees, pensioners

Sikkim Government approves 4% dearness allowance hike for employees, pensioners

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

The Sikkim government has approved a 4% increase in the dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners, effective retroactively from July 1, 2023.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang presides over the first cabinet meeting of the second Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government, where a 4% hike in dearness allowance for employees and pensioners was approved, effective from July 1, 2023.

The Sikkim government has approved a proposal to increase the dearness allowance (DA) by four percent for its employees and pensioners, with retrospective effect from July 1, 2023, officials announced on June 11, as per PTI.

The decision was made during the first cabinet meeting of the second Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government on June 10 evening, presided over by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

With this four percent hike, the dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners has risen to 46 percent, officials said.

Also Read | Watch | Moment when Israeli Police’s Yamam unit rescues 3 Gaza hostages after 245 days of captivity by Hamas militants

The increase in DA will have an impact of 174.6 crore on the state exchequer in the current financial year, they added.

In addition to the allowance hike, the cabinet meeting saw other crucial decisions, including the nomination of two-time SKM legislator Sanjeet Kharel as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The 47-year-old MLA's nomination was part of the strategic moves by the newly re-elected SKM government.

Also Read | Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Slides in Trading Today

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is expected to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kharel, setting the stage for the first session of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly. During this session, Kharel will administer the oath to the newly-elected members, and the election of the assembly speaker will also take place.

Also Read | Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Positive Trading Today

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who took oath for his second consecutive term on Monday, along with eleven other ministers, has led the SKM to a commanding victory, securing 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the recent polls held concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections.

These developments mark a significant period of governance and administrative decisions in Sikkim, aimed at addressing both economic and leadership aspects in the state.

(With Inputs from PTI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.