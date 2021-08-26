New Delhi: Sikkim and Tripura are ‘front runners’ in sustainable development in the northeast with all the districts in these two states earning high scores, while Nagaland and Meghalaya have a lot to catch up on, according to a government report on sustainable development in the region.

The report by NITI Aayog and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region tracks 84 indicators that cover 15 global goals such as zero poverty, quality education and gender equality to be achieved by 2030. These are goals adopted by India in 2015. NITI Aayog also has a state-level index. The district-level index for the northeastern region brought out on Thursday is an attempt to highlight the level of sustainable development in this region, infuse a sense of competition among states, and focus policy and administrative attention on areas where improvements are needed.

The report showed that all the eight districts in Tripura and all four in Sikkim have scored in the range of 65-99 on a scale of 100 that indicates the overall score across different welfare goals. That earned the districts a place in the ‘front runners’ category.

Seven out of 11 districts in Mizoram, eight out of 16 in Manipur, 23 out of 33 districts in Assam and 13 out of 25 districts in Arunachal Pradesh too made it to this category. In Nagaland, 11 out of 12 districts scored in the range of 50-64 and were included in the category of ‘performers’. In Meghalaya, 10 out of 11 districts were in this category.

The entire northeastern region showed remarkable performance on ‘life on land’ across different indicators including forest cover. However, ‘industry, innovation and infrastructure’ is an area that needs attention across the eight states of the region.

There were no districts in the ‘achiever’ category scoring 100 nor any in the ‘aspirant’ category with score below 49, the report showed.

Union minister for development of north eastern region G Kishan Reddy said that the region was a goldmine of opportunities but there were challenges too that needed strategic and data-driven interventions. “Over the last few years, we have brought due focus on North East to harness its potential. There are numerous opportunities and the index provides a roadmap for the future," said Reddy.

Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairperson of NITI Aayog said that the index draws the attention of stakeholders including every ministry on the areas that requires attention. “The North East region district SDG index is an important milestone in our SDG journey aimed at leaving no one behind," said Kumar.

NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant said that field officers have been trained to collect data on a real-time basis for the think tank’s SDG reports. It is crucial to take SDGs to finer levels of administration and measure their impact and outcomes in a more granular manner, said Kant.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.