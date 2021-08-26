Sikkim, Tripura lead northeastern states in sustainable development

The report by NITI Aayog and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region tracks 84 indicators that cover 15 global goals such as zero poverty, quality education and gender equality to be achieved by 2030. These are goals adopted by India in 2015. NITI Aayog also has a state-level index. The district-level index for the northeastern region brought out on Thursday is an attempt to highlight the level of sustainable development in this region, infuse a sense of competition among states, and focus policy and administrative attention on areas where improvements are needed.

