Simple economic explanations keep breaking down. Here’s why.
James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
SummaryThese narratives can be useful when examining how markets behave, but don’t expect them to explain the economy.
Investors love a simple narrative, and economists are delighted to oblige. There’s just one slight problem: The obvious stories about the U.S. economy have been repeatedly wrong since the Covid pandemic.
