Simple economic explanations keep breaking down. Here’s why.

The jobs market has been messy, too. Some version of the so-called Phillips curve that shows a trade-off between unemployment and inflation is built into most macroeconomic models, but it hasn’t really worked. Since the pandemic, there has been no relationship between unemployment and wages or unemployment and inflation. Blanchard and former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke developed a new model taking into account how many unemployed workers are available for each job being advertised—but they thought the jobs market would have to weaken more than it has to bring inflation down so far.