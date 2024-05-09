Singapore has achieved astounding economic success
The Economist 10 min read 09 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Can Lawrence Wong, its incoming PM, oversee further growth
Since its independence almost 60 years ago, Singapore has become a beacon of prosperity. In a part of the world where middle-income status is the norm, the city-state is now the richest country for many thousands of miles in any direction. At around $88,000 per person, its GDP has doubled in real terms over the past 20 years. At the moment of its independence in 1965, the country was poorer on the same basis than South Africa or Jordan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less