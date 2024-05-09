Singapore has achieved astounding economic success

It is not just the private sector’s holdings that have bulged. Singapore’s state-owned investment company, Temasek, had $287bn in assets as of March 2023. The country’s Monetary Authority manages around $369bn in foreign-exchange holdings, gold, and other reserves. Singapore’s GIC, previously known as the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, does not disclose its holdings, which the government only concedes are above $100bn. But by the estimates of Global SWF, a data firm, the GIC’s assets are the largest of them all, running to $769bn. If correct, that would make the sovereign-wealth fund the sixth-largest in the world, outstripped only by a handful of petrostates and by China’s two funds. It would also mean that Singapore’s state-owned assets run to over 270% of its GDP, an enormous hoard.