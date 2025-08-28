Singapore is a valued partner in India's arbitration journey, says law minister Meghwal

New Delhi: Singapore is a valued partner for India in its arbitration journey, according to a law ministry statement on Thursday, quoting Union law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Speaking in Singapore at the Singapore Convention Week 2025, Meghwal said India's recent reforms in arbitration and mediation aim to create a transparent and efficient arbitration ecosystem.

"Our reforms aim to create a transparent, efficient, and world-class arbitration ecosystem. Singapore is a valued partner in this journey," he said.

Proposed amendment India proposed an amendment to its arbitration laws in October 2024, introducing crucial reforms such as appellate arbitration tribunals and emergency arbitration for interim relief. Mint reported on the development on 18 October.

The draft bill was open for public consultation, but has not been tabled in Parliament.

The minister was speaking at a special session organised by the Indian International Arbitration Centre (IIAC) in Singapore to discuss the selection of arbitrators in an India-related dispute, the law ministry statement said.

The law minister and top government officials participated in a panel discussion on arbitrator appointments and the need to reduce the use of retired judges as arbitrators.

Secretary of the department of legal affairs Anju Rathi Rana said diverse arbitration panels are vital to building trust in cross-border dispute resolution.

Cross-border disputes are those where opposing parties—businesses or governments—are of different nationalities.

Foreign practitioners stated that the usage of Indian laws inSingapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) cases had risen, but this was not enough.

Jimmy Yim, chairman of Drew & Napier LLC, a top global law firm, said SIAC had emerged as Asia's leading arbitration centre, with Indian law used as the governing law in disputes.

