Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Singapore lost jobs at slower pace in third quarter

Singapore lost jobs at slower pace in third quarter

Singapore lost jobs at a slower pace in the third quarter than in the second quarter
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • The country’s total employment excluding migrant domestic workers fell 2,400 in the third quarter, compared with a 16,300 decline in the previous quarter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Singapore lost jobs at a slower pace in the third quarter than in the second quarter, and the domestic labor market is expected to continue to recover for the rest of 2021 and into 2022, albeit unevenly across sectors, the Manpower Ministry said Wednesday.

Singapore lost jobs at a slower pace in the third quarter than in the second quarter, and the domestic labor market is expected to continue to recover for the rest of 2021 and into 2022, albeit unevenly across sectors, the Manpower Ministry said Wednesday.

The country’s total employment excluding migrant domestic workers fell 2,400 in the third quarter, compared with a 16,300 decline in the previous quarter. This was because resident employment rose strongly by 19,100 in the third quarter while nonresident employment fell 21,500, a pace similar to that in the prior quarter, the ministry said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

We need a renewed conversation on inequality in India

Air traffic in India is flatlining. Here’s why

Central banks in a bind as Omicron, inflation rear thei ...

Ashok Leyland stares at a smooth ride ahead

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 7 Days Free Trial

The country’s total employment excluding migrant domestic workers fell 2,400 in the third quarter, compared with a 16,300 decline in the previous quarter. This was because resident employment rose strongly by 19,100 in the third quarter while nonresident employment fell 21,500, a pace similar to that in the prior quarter, the ministry said.

The number of retrenchments dropped to 1,900 in the third quarter from 2,340 in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the number of job vacancies rose to 98,700 in September from 92,100 in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point from August to 2.6% in September, the data showed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!