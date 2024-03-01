Singapore to Taylor Swift: You Belong With Me
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Mar 2024, 05:23 PM IST
SummaryThe pop star’s performances in the city-state have stirred some jealousy in the region.
SINGAPORE—Asia’s mightiest economies are vying for a piece of one of the world’s proven economic-growth engines: Taylor Swift. Only a lucky few countries are cashing in. The losers are struggling to shake it off.
