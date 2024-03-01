Singapore to Taylor Swift: You Belong With Me

Swift’s “Eras Tour" has become a massive booster for cities seeking to shake off the hospitality industry’s post-Covid languor. The effect is sometimes known as Swift-onomics, although has also been referred to as Taylor-nomics by some experts. One study found that Colorado’s gross domestic product was boosted by $140 million from two Swift shows last year. Chicago and Minneapolis broke records for hotel occupancy when Swift performed last year. Even people without tickets are known to flock to cities to be close to their idol.