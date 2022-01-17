Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports rose above expectations in December
- Non-oil domestic exports from the Southeast Asian trading hub climbed 18.4% in December
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, driven by growing shipments of electronics and strong demand from major trading partners such as China and the European Union.
Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, driven by growing shipments of electronics and strong demand from major trading partners such as China and the European Union.
Non-oil domestic exports from the Southeast Asian trading hub climbed 18.4% in December from a year earlier, Enterprise Singapore said Monday. The result beat the median estimate for an 11.8% rise in a survey of seven economists by The Wall Street Journal, and compared with a 24.2% increase in November.
Non-oil domestic exports from the Southeast Asian trading hub climbed 18.4% in December from a year earlier, Enterprise Singapore said Monday. The result beat the median estimate for an 11.8% rise in a survey of seven economists by The Wall Street Journal, and compared with a 24.2% increase in November.
Measured on month, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports rose 3.7% in seasonally adjusted terms in December, up from November’s 1.0% growth. The median projection from six economists was for a 0.75% rise in December.
Exports of electronics climbed 13.6% in December from a year earlier versus a 29.2% expansion in the previous month. Non-electronics exports grew 19.9%, following a 22.6% rise.
The main contributors to non-electronic domestic exports in December were pharmaceuticals, which jumped 72.3%, specialized machinery, which climbed 22.5%, and petrochemicals, which rose 28.4%.
Non-oil domestic exports to China climbed 36.3% on the back of steep jumps in pharmaceuticals, specialized machinery and petrochemicals. Exports to the European Union rose 32.5%, thanks to substantial increases in specialized machinery, primary chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Exports to the U.S. slumped 25.6%, swinging from a 0.9% rise in November.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!