Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced extension of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ABRY) till 31st March 2022. Since October 2020, she said, about 21.42 lakh beneficiaries of 79,577 establishments have already been benefitted from the scheme. The scheme, launched in October last year, incentivizes employers for creation of new employment along with social security benefits and restoration of loss of employment during the pandemic.

The scheme, being implemented through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), reduces the financial burden of the employers of various sectors/industries including MSME and will encourages them to hire more workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment had said in a statement issued on 8 February 2021.

Under ABRY, the central government is bearing both the employees' share (12 per cent of wages) and employers' share (12 per cent of wages) of contribution payable or only the employees' share, depending on employment strength of the EPFO registered establishments.

The scheme commenced from 1st October 2020 and now shall remain open for registration of eligible employers and new employees upto 31st March 2022.

Under the scheme, an employee drawing monthly wage of less than ₹15000, who was not working in any establishment registered with the EPFO before 1st October, 2020 and did not have a Universal Account Number or EPF Member account number prior to 1st October 2020 is eligible for the benefit.

Also, any EPF member possessing Universal Account Number (UAN) drawing monthly wage of less than ₹15000, who made exit from employment during Covid pandemic from 01.03.2020 to 30.09.2020 and did not join employment in any EPF covered establishment up to 30.09.2020 is also eligible to avail benefit.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a number of economic relief measures to revive sectors hit by the second wave of Covid-19.