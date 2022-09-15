Sitharaman chairs FSDC meeting, takes stock of economy

Sitharaman chairs FSDC meeting, takes stock of economy2 min read . 07:48 PM IST
- The Council took note of the preparation in respect of financial sector issues to be taken up during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023
NEW DELHI :Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the state of the economy at the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) in Mumbai, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
The finance minister is on a three-day visit to the financial capital, where she is meeting representatives of the industry, market and bankers.
The Council, inter alia, deliberated on the early warning Indicators for the economy and our preparedness to deal with them, improving the efficiency of the existing financial/credit information systems, issues of governance and management in systemically important Financial Institutions including Financial Market Infrastructures, strengthening cyber security framework in financial sector, common KYC for all financial services and related matters, update on account aggregator and next steps, issues relating to financing of power sector, strategic role of GIFT IFSC in new Aatmanirbhar Bharat, inter-regulatory Issues of GIFT-IFSC, and need for utilisation of the services of registered Valuers by all government departments.
“It was noted that there is a need to monitor the financial sector risks, the financial conditions and market developments on a continuous basis by the government and the regulators so that appropriate and timely action can be taken so as to mitigate any vulnerability and strengthen financial stability," a statement by the finance ministry reads.
The Council also took note of the preparation in respect of financial sector issues to be taken up during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad; Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Dr TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary and Expenditure Secretary Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, Financial Services Secretary Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debasish Panda, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairman Ravi Mital, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority, and the Secretary of the FSDC, Department of Economic Affairs Injeti Srinivas and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay.