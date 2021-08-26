Sitharaman discusses policy options for post pandemic recovery with her BRICS counterparts

A “Technical Report on Social Infrastructure: Financing and Use of Digital Technologies" was also endorsed during the meeting. “This report is a unique exercise towards collaborative knowledge sharing between BRICS economies on social infrastructure, including on how BRICS governments have leveraged digital technologies to enhance access and improve service delivery, especially in the health and education sectors. The BRICS Finance Ministers also welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the text of Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance (CMAA) in Customs matters, along with deliberating progress made on other custom related matters," the statement said.