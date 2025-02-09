Economy
The government is banking on tax cuts to boost consumption. What if it doesn’t pan out?
howindialives.com 8 min read 09 Feb 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Summary
- Cutting tax rates can promote growth, and conversely raising taxes can hinder it—the intellectual heritage of this line of thought stretches back to an 18th century economist. But this theory piggybacks on a set of assumptions. What if they don’t pan out?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: When finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax cuts and sops for taxpayers in her latest budget, she said: “Slabs and rates are being changed across the board to benefit all tax-payers. The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment." Changes included pushing forward the starting point of income tax from an annual income of ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh, and a revision in tax slabs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less