Spending on an infrastructure project, for example, leads to jobs being created. Workers on such a project add to the overall size of the consumption spend in the economy with the income they earn. Consumer spending out of new earnings, or through tax cuts, add to the bottom line of the corporate sector, making it more willing to invest in new plants and machinery, and to hire more workers. Thus, a virtuous cycle of spending is created, which creates more jobs, which creates even more spending, and so on. The finance minister is only the latest in a long line of ministers, both in India and abroad, who hope that cutting taxes will stimulate consumption—and, by extension, growth.