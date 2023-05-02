Incheon, South Korea: On the first day of her four-day visit to South Korea, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Samsung Electronics CFO Hark Kyu Park and Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masatsugu Asakawa. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the ADB annual board of governors gathering.

“Global CFO of @Samsung Electronics, Mr. Hark Kyu Park, called on Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman on the sidelines of #ADBAnnualMeetings, in Incheon, South Korea. Discussions between the two were around future investment in cutting edge technology in India," the finance minister’s office said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sitharaman's interaction with Samsung follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent visit to India and coincides with Apple's export from the country surpassing $7 billion for FY23.

Samsung, a long-established consumer electronics manufacturer in India, is the country's largest smartphone maker and has pledged to expand its operations.

While details from the meeting with Samsung’s Park were not made public, Sitharaman, in an interaction with the Indian diaspora, discussed the strong brand recall of South Korean companies in India, including Samsung, Kia Motors, and skincare product manufacturers.

"The impact of South Korea in India and the of Korean made goods are absolutely etched in the people’s minds. Many of us who want to buy Apple will buy Apple, but for non-Apple buyers the brand recall is for Samsung," she said.

She also met with ADB president Asakawa to express support for innovative financing mechanisms and request more concessional climate finance for India.

The finance minister advised ADB to introspect and assess how the bank can effectively support developing member countries. She also asked ADB to “support India with more concessional climate finance, as India’s economic and developmental progress can have huge positive impact regionally and globally," the finance minister said in a Twitter post after the meeting.

Asakawa reiterated ADB's commitment of providing $100 billion in climate finance to its member countries and also thanked India for support to ADB's innovative finance facility for climate in Asia and the Pacific.

“India, under PM Modi, is responding to climate change and also looking at it with great foresight. Achievements of the commitments made in Paris are all happening with our money and efforts. Globally promised $100 bn for climate change is just on paper," Sitharaman said, in her interaction with the Indian diaspora.

The finance minister added that India was moving quickly on green bonds but noted that municipal bonds were also becoming large with course correction strategies being done to achieve ESG goals.

“There is also a lot of attention to the municipal authorities to issue bonds, because many of them realise that many course corrections in order to have ESG goals met will have to be funded and they are now adept at accessing markets to get the funds, whether it is treatment to waste or whether it is establishing more solar energy links," she said.

She highlighted the Indian government's financial support for research institutions and the promotion of science for researchers in the 2023 Union Budget.

Additionally, Sitharaman said that her government has initiated efforts to understand the expectations of Global South nations during this period of global economic realignment and how they want their voices to be represented in the post-pandemic world. "India's prominence stems not only from being the fastest-growing major economy this year and the next but also from our effective management of the pandemic and economic recovery," she remarked.