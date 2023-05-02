Sitharaman kicks off South Korea visit with meetings with Samsung CFO, ADB president3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Sitharaman's interaction with Samsung follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent visit to India and coincides with Apple's export from the country surpassing $7 billion for FY23.
Incheon, South Korea: On the first day of her four-day visit to South Korea, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Samsung Electronics CFO Hark Kyu Park and Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masatsugu Asakawa. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the ADB annual board of governors gathering.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×