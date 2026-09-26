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Sitharaman on India’s 10%+ growth potential: Startups and technology can drive next phase

Sitharaman said stronger economic growth would help the country move faster towards the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. However, she said reaching higher growth levels would require 'a lot more effort' from all sections of society

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Published26 Sep 2026, 10:02 PM IST
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (/ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (/ANI)
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India has the potential to record economic growth of more than 10 per cent, while emphasising that technology, innovation and greater collective effort will be crucial to achieving that goal.

Addressing a fireside chat hosted by the IIT Madras Alumni Association in Bengaluru, Sitharaman said stronger economic growth would help the country move faster towards the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. However, she said reaching higher growth levels would require "a lot more effort" from all sections of society.

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"It is possible to reach 10 plus growth, and I'm not just saying it to pep you all up. It is possible," Sitharaman said.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman promotes made-in-India potential for the ‘world’

Startup ecosystem could boost growth

Sitharaman highlighted the expansion of India's startup ecosystem since 2015 and said the sector could make a substantial contribution to the country's economy in the years ahead.

She also stressed the importance of moving away from excessive skepticism about India's economic prospects. According to the finance minister, there is a need to "nudge" people towards a more positive outlook and encourage them to recognise the developments taking place on the ground.

"We have too many naysayers. We have too many people who have vicarious pleasure being derived if India fails. We really cannot afford that. We need to nudge these people to think positive," she said.

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Technology transforming the agriculture sector

The finance minister also highlighted the impact of technology on agriculture, saying technological interventions had made a "spectacular difference" in connecting farmers and other producers with markets while improving productivity.

She pointed to the use of technology for speeding up harvesting operations and preparing farmland for the next crop cycle.

"So, with the rapid movement of technology, the innovations which happen in startups will have to get into every sector," she said.

Drones and aerial geospatial tools are also being used to map land parcels with greater precision, replacing processes that were previously carried out manually.

POS system being tested for fertiliser distribution

Sitharaman cited the deployment of point-of-sale (POS) machines in fertiliser distribution as another example of technology being used to improve efficiency and prevent pilferage.

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She said the POS system is currently under pilot testing and captures information about the farmer, the landholding and the crop being cultivated.

The technology can also provide farmers with information on the quantity of fertiliser that could be sufficient for a particular crop, based on factors such as soil conditions, irrigation availability and the crop being grown.

Also Read | Sitharaman, Goyal in Singapore with 70-strong delegation for ministerial summit

Farmers to retain choice over fertilisers

Sitharaman said the technology would not restrict farmers' choice of fertilisers. Farmers would continue to decide which fertiliser they want to purchase, while the system would provide information on the quantity that may be adequate for their crops and farming conditions.

The minister also raised concerns over the excessive use of agricultural inputs, saying overuse of pesticides and fertilisers was contributing to contamination of soil and water.

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She said technology could help tackle the problem by enabling more informed and efficient use of fertilisers and pesticides, while supporting productivity improvements in the agriculture sector.

With PTI inputs

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