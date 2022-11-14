Sitharaman reviews National Monetisation Pipeline progress

Sitharaman reviews National Monetisation Pipeline progress2 min read . 08:46 PM IST
- The review of the monetisation pipeline comes at a time when the government is preparing for the union budget for FY24
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday review of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in a meeting with top officials across ministries and NITI Aayog in the North block on Monday.
“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the meeting to review the progress of National Monetisation Pipeline #NMP, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.
Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs, petroleum ministry, department of communications, power ministry, shipping and coal ministries were present among other officials.
“The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary; CEO @NITIAayog; Secys of DEA; DoR;@DPE_GoI; @tourismgoi; @PetroleumMin; @DoT_India; @MinOfPower; @fooddeptgoi; @MoCA_GoI; @shipmin_india; @MORTHIndia; @YASMinistry; @CoalMinistry; @MinesMinIndia & Member Infra, Railway Board," another tweet read.
The finance minister had last year in August announced NMP, under which the government expects to garner about ₹6 lakh crore by leasing public assets in sectors such as airports, railways, roads and shipping, to the private sector.
Last year, the government has completed transactions worth ₹96,000 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2021-22, surpassing the year’s target of ₹88,000 crore.
Among the assets on the NMP list include: 26,700 km of roads, railway stations, train operations and tracks, 28,608 CKT km worth of power transmission lines, 6 GW of hydroelectric and solar power assets, 2.86 lakh of km fibre assets and 14,917 towers in the telecom sector, 8,154 km of natural gas pipelines and 3,930 km of petroleum product pipelines.
Apart from roads and power projects, 15 railway stadiums, 25 airports and the stake of the Central government in existing airports and 160 coal mining projects, 31 projects in nine major ports, 210 lakh MT of warehousing assets are among those which will be up for monetisation.
The review of the monetisation pipeline comes at a time when the government is preparing for the union budget for FY24.
Under the union budget 2021-22, monetization of assets was identified as one of the three pillars for enhanced and sustainable infrastructure financing in the country. The NMP has been created to be co-terminus with the balance NIP (National Infrastructure Pipeline) period, four-year period from FY2022 to FY2025.
“The strategic objective of Asset Monetisation programme is to unlock the value of investments in public sector assets by tapping private sector capital and efficiencies. Which can thereafter be leveraged for augmentation/greenfield infrastructure creation," said NITI Aayog’s monetisation guidebook for the asset monetisation pipeline.