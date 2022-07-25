Sitharaman says government carefully monitoring current account deficit

Sitharaman says government carefully monitoring current account deficit2 min read . 04:42 PM IST
- Economists estimate would nearly double to over 3% of GDP in FY23, from 1.2% in FY22
BENGALURU: The government is carefully monitoring the current account deficit (CAD) amid rising crude oil prices and high gold imports, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament on Monday in a written reply.
She said the Centre recently raised customs duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% to curb gold imports that is likely to reduce CAD.
She also said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced a series of measures to increase foreign exchange inflows to finance the current account deficit.
Sitharaman was responding to questions on whether the government believes that India’s CAD will grow with the rising crude oil prices and if it has taken measures to reduce CAD and if so what are those steps.
"The size of India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) depends on several factors including exports, imports, price of crude oil, among others. Government is carefully monitoring the CAD," said Sitharaman.
On the question of whether the Union Budget 2022-23 was prepared using calculations that estimated crude oil prices to be between $75 and $80 starting from April 2022 onwards and how the current surge in crude oil prices will affect the Budget, Sitharaman said that the Budget Estimates of Expenditure for FY23 do not presume any particular price level of crude oil. “The Budget does not provide subsidies for petroleum products except LPG," said Sitharaman.
She added that the Economic Survey for 2021-22 assumed crude oil prices to be in the range of $70 to $75 per barrel while projecting GDP growth rate during the financial year 2022-23 at 8-8.5% in real terms.
The Centre has imposed a cess or windfall tax on crude oil production to ease domestic supplies. Gold imports jumped 182.8% year-on-year to $2.74 billion in June, even as they fell sequentially when imports totalled $6 billion.
The RBI earlier this month introduced a rupee settlement system for international trade, where invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports and imports to all countries, if approved by the central bank, can be undertaken in Indian rupee. The move is expected to ease pressure on current account deficit, which economists estimate would nearly double to over 3% of GDP in FY23, from 1.2% in FY22.