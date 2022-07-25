Sitharaman says government carefully monitoring current account deficit

On the question of whether the Union Budget 2022-23 was prepared using calculations that estimated crude oil prices to be between $75 and $80 starting from April 2022 onwards and how the current surge in crude oil prices will affect the Budget, Sitharaman said that the Budget Estimates of Expenditure for FY23 do not presume any particular price level of crude oil. “The Budget does not provide subsidies for petroleum products except LPG," said Sitharaman.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}