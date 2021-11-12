Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will engage with chief ministers and finance ministers of state governments in a virtual conference with an eye to develop a collaborative approach to boost growth and private investment in the country.

Sitharaman will prod the states to take reform measures to take advantage of the positive sentiment of investors towards India as they seek to diversify their businesses away from China.

The meeting will be also attended by secretaries of government of India, chief secretaries and financial secretaries of states.

“The Finance Minister seeks to embark on a collaborative growth vision for the nation and encourage an open exchange of ideas centered on enhancing the investment climate of the country. The envisaged interaction will attempt to create a policy discourse and a facilitative environment for inward investment-led growth. This will be enabled by a pro-active approach to investment promotion, efficiencies brought about by Ease of Doing Business reforms, and an emphasis on accelerating approvals and clearances up to Urban Local Bodies (ULB) levels," finance ministry said in a statement.

The finance ministry said while growth had slowed down in the covid-19 pandemic, after the first quarter of the current fiscal, the economy has picked up again with green shoots of recovery clearly visible. “Several economy indicators are now at pre-pandemic levels. Projections of IMF and World Bank peg India’s GDP growth to about 9.5% and 8.3% respectively, as one of the fastest growing economies," it added.

Through the interaction, the states may also share their ideas and vision for enhancing the investment climate, leading to a broad consensus regarding the trajectory to be undertaken for India to become the fastest growing economy, finance ministry said.

“While the investor sentiment is good, there is a need to capitalise on the momentum already created. First four months of FY 2021 have already witnessed inflows of $64 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Government of India (GoI) in its Union Budget 2021-22 has given further impetus to inflow of foreign investment capital through streamlining procedures, removing roadblocks and providing necessary incentives," the statement said.

