Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs on Monday to devise strategy to boost growth

“The Finance Minister seeks to embark on a collaborative growth vision for the nation and encourage an open exchange of ideas centered on enhancing the investment climate of the country. The envisaged interaction will attempt to create a policy discourse and a facilitative environment for inward investment-led growth. This will be enabled by a pro-active approach to investment promotion, efficiencies brought about by Ease of Doing Business reforms, and an emphasis on accelerating approvals and clearances up to Urban Local Bodies (ULB) levels," finance ministry said in a statement.