Sitharaman unveils Rs1.18 trillion J&K budget for FY242 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 03:49 AM IST
- Capital receipts are projected at ₹12,439 crore and 35% of the earmarked Budget shall be spent on development and infrastructure projects, she said
NEW DELHI : Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled ₹1.18 trillion budget for Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory for FY24 which will include developmental capital expenditure of ₹41,491 crore. The Budget which has aimed at doubling the UT’s GDP within five years has outlined good governance, strengthening grass-root democracy, promoting sustainable agriculture, facilitating investment & industrial growth, employment generation, accelerated development & inclusive growth, women empowerment and social inclusion as its key pillars.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×