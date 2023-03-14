Sitharaman unveils Rs1.18 trillion J&K budget for FY24

For agriculture and horticulture sectors, an allocation of about ₹2526.74 crore has been made under capital expenditure which is Rs. 1239.45 crore more than previous year’s, while for health and medical education sector, an allocation of about ₹2097.53 crore has been made. For rural Sector, an allocation of about ₹4169.26 crore has been made while for tourism and culture sectors, an allocation of about ₹457.39 crore has been made. The jal shakti department will get allocation of Rs. 7161 crore while housing and urban development will get Rs 2928.04 crore.