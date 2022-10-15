Sitharaman urges World Bank to avoid unidimensional view of Indian subsidies

Sitharaman urges World Bank to avoid unidimensional view of Indian subsidies1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
She also urged the World Bank to differentiate between distortive subsidies and targeted support to the vulnerable households
She also urged the World Bank to differentiate between distortive subsidies and targeted support to the vulnerable households
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the World Bank to avoid an “unidimensional view" of subsidies in India and to differentiate between “distortive subsidies" and “targeted support" to the vulnerable households.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the World Bank to avoid an “unidimensional view" of subsidies in India and to differentiate between “distortive subsidies" and “targeted support" to the vulnerable households.
Speaking at an intervention of the World Bank Development Committee’s meeting, the finance minister said that subsidies have made a definitive contribution in improving India’s performance on several key parameters of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Speaking at an intervention of the World Bank Development Committee’s meeting, the finance minister said that subsidies have made a definitive contribution in improving India’s performance on several key parameters of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Sitharaman said by providing free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna over the last six years, India has ensured the access to clean cooking methods has achieved near saturation for women in India. This has made a definitive contribution in improving India’s performance on SDGS 3, 5 and 7.
While the quest for energy and food security necessitates non exclusion of fossil fuels from our energy mix, the finance minister noted that India has set up its first pure hydrogen producing plant as well as its first 2G bioethanol refinery this year.
Going forward, she suggested three clear opportunities for the World Bank Group.
First, promoting behaviour change to increase energy efficiency and to reduce food losses. Programmes like the lifestyle for the environment launched by India on the World Environment Day this June, in which World Bank President David Malpass delivered a wonderful keynote address, can mainstream responsible consumption behaviour, she said.
Second is helping all client countries in arranging concessional financing and technology transfer in areas like renewable and green energy. And third is supporting regional integration not only through IDA but also through IBRD, the minister said.
On financing climate and development goals, the finance minister said that the World Bank is uniquely placed to bring together all stakeholders for developing an investment strategy for climate and development finance. Yet, the world must never lose focus on the internationally agreed basic principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. This necessitates avoidance of a one-size fit-all approach.
Sitharaman said mitigation of risks is essential for crowding in private capital. While welcoming the launching of SCALE, the finance minister encouraged the World Bank to increase the share of grants from the current 5 % level and to work below the country level to support projects with huge climate impact beyond the national borders.
Sitharaman batted for prioritising consultations with key stakeholders throughout the formulation of CCDRS and following the “One Bank" approach are critical to their success.
While urging the World Bank to take the lead and also help build consensus across MDBS, the finance minister pushed for the recommendations of the independent review of the MDB Capital Adequacy Frameworks commissioned by the G20 hold the key for sustained financing.