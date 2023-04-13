NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern about the global economic outlook in light of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent warning about the heightened risk of a hard landing for the world economy.Sitharaman voiced her concerns during the World Bank-IMF Development Committee meeting held in Washington DC, the finance ministry said in a social media post.

“Despite this year’s projected growth rate of over 6% for the Indian economy, we remain concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment," according to Sitharaman.

On Tuesday, the IMF cut its global growth estimate for 2023 to 2.8% from its previous 2.9% projection and lowered India’s growth projection for FY24 to 5.9% from an initial estimate of 6.1%.India’s concerns stem from the precarious global financial environment amid a synchronized monetary tightening to curb inflation. In an unexpected move earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its benchmark interest rate at 6.5% after six consecutive increases since May of the previous year, committing to further hikes if necessary. India expects growth to accelerate due to improved company and lender balance sheets after recent bankruptcy reforms. However, external factors and the potential impact of El Niño on rainfall present downside risks. Sitharaman also highlighted the importance of the World Bank’s mission to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity. She urged the institution to continue working toward this vision in an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable manner.IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva called on the international community to help close a funding gap for the “poverty reduction and growth trust," the Fund’s primary instrument for providing interest-free loans to low-income countries. Georgieva warned that these countries risk further divergence unless action is taken.

Georgieva said that low-income countries had been impacted severely by multiple economic shocks in recent years, and their per-capita income is expected to rise at the slowest pace since 1990.