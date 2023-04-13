Sitharaman voices concern over global economic outlook2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Despite this year’s projected growth rate of over 6% for the Indian economy, we remain concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment, according to Sitharaman.
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern about the global economic outlook in light of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent warning about the heightened risk of a hard landing for the world economy.Sitharaman voiced her concerns during the World Bank-IMF Development Committee meeting held in Washington DC, the finance ministry said in a social media post.
