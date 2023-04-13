Sitharaman voices concern over global economic outlook

On Tuesday, the IMF cut its global growth estimate for 2023 to 2.8% from its previous 2.9% projection and lowered India’s growth projection for FY24 to 5.9% from an initial estimate of 6.1%.India’s concerns stem from the precarious global financial environment amid a synchronized monetary tightening to curb inflation. In an unexpected move earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its benchmark interest rate at 6.5% after six consecutive increases since May of the previous year, committing to further hikes if necessary. India expects growth to accelerate due to improved company and lender balance sheets after recent bankruptcy reforms. However, external factors and the potential impact of El Niño on rainfall present downside risks. Sitharaman also highlighted the importance of the World Bank’s mission to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity. She urged the institution to continue working toward this vision in an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable manner.IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva called on the international community to help close a funding gap for the “poverty reduction and growth trust," the Fund’s primary instrument for providing interest-free loans to low-income countries. Georgieva warned that these countries risk further divergence unless action is taken.

