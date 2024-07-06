Budget may float 20 million more rural houses under PMAY Gramin

New Delhi: The Union budget may propose building 20 million more rural houses over the next five years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Gramin, a top official said. This will be over and above the 10 June Cabinet decision to build 30 million homes for urban and rural poor under PMAY.

All houses constructed under PMAY come with basic amenities including toilets and access to cooking gas, electricity and piped water by integrating with other government schemes. The plan, which comes in the backdrop of rural economic distress due to high food inflation and stagnant farmers’ income, follows an electoral setback for the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), even as crucial state assembly elections loom.

Newswire agency Reuters on Wednesday reported that India plans to increase state subsidies on rural housing in the upcoming federal budget by as much as 50% from the previous year to more than $6.5 billion.

“The rural development ministry has proposed to aid construction of another 20 million houses under Awas Yojana (rural) in the next five years. A Cabinet note is being drafted and if approved by the Cabinet; it is likely to be announced in the full budget for FY25," the official cited above said on condition of anonymity. The official did not disclose the funds required for the programme.

The proposal indicates the government’s strategy to bolster rural infrastructure, including improvement to village roads and the implementation of job programmes aimed at helping millions of youths trapped in the agriculture sector amid scarce opportunities in manufacturing.

Queries sent to spokespeople and secretaries of the rural development ministry and Cabinet secretariat remained unanswered at press time.

Boost Consumption

Economists and industry stakeholders have urged the Union government to ramp up allocations for rural schemes and provide a boost for housing programmes to stimulate consumer demand, since private consumption has been growing at a significantly lower rate than the nearly 8% annual economic growth.

Consumption growth has remained weak since the pandemic. Private consumption is recovering, with growth tracking at 4% in the March quarter, as against 1.5% a year ago, but it is just catching up with the pre-pandemic trend and remains below the pre-pandemic average of 6.3% in 2019.

Rural India's monthly per capita household consumption, adjusted for inflation, rose over 40% between FY12 and FY23, statistics ministry data showed, though it remains lower than urban consumption. Without adjusting for inflation, the figures stood at ₹6,459 for urban households and ₹3,773 for rural households in FY23, compared to ₹2,630 and ₹1,430 respectively in FY12.

“A good monsoon will take care of some portion of rural distress because the biggest contributor to the income of rural India remains agriculture, though non-agri is inching up," said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings & Research. "One of the reasons for rural consumption being lower than urban consumption is when we are looking at consumption, you are looking at it more from the point of view of what people are consuming, and 80 crore people getting free food grain leading to some disparity. When we look especially at rural consumption and FMCG growth in rural areas, there is weakness. As far as the budget is concerned, we have a conflicting signal. If we look at MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) job demand, it has gone down y-o-y in May and June, which suggests that activities in rural areas are catching up."

Rural Demand

Preliminary data from the rural development ministry shows that approximately 34.25 million individuals sought work under the scheme in June, a 22.5% decrease from the previous year, and around 27.19 million households sought work in May, 14.3% less than the number of households that were looking for work in the corresponding period last year.

While government programmes on rural housing and roads can reduce distress and benefit households, we need a policy so that these are not required every tear, Pant added.

However, some experts do not expect much budgetary allocation for the sector as the union budget may focus more on fiscal consolidation. “My sense is that the government may not go overboard in increasing the outlay for agriculture and rural sectors as there are no major elections in the near future and the Government may be going for fiscal consolidation," said Siraj Hussain, a former Union agriculture secretary.

Under PMAY (Gramin), which is under the rural development ministry, the government had set a target to construct 29.5 million houses by 31 March 2024. Until November 2023, over 29.4 million houses had been sanctioned under PMAY, of which 25 million have been completed, shows rural development ministry data. In the 2024-25 interim budget, the government allocated ₹80,671 crore for its flagship scheme.