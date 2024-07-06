Budget may float 20 million more rural houses under PMAY Gramin
Summary
- All houses constructed under PMAY come with basic amenities including toilets and access to cooking gas, electricity and piped water by integrating with other government schemes.
New Delhi: The Union budget may propose building 20 million more rural houses over the next five years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Gramin, a top official said. This will be over and above the 10 June Cabinet decision to build 30 million homes for urban and rural poor under PMAY.