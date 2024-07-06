Budget may float 20 million more rural houses under PMAY Gramin

Also read | Centre in a first may give rice as part of MGNREGS wages

“A good monsoon will take care of some portion of rural distress because the biggest contributor to the income of rural India remains agriculture, though non-agri is inching up," said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings & Research. "One of the reasons for rural consumption being lower than urban consumption is when we are looking at consumption, you are looking at it more from the point of view of what people are consuming, and 80 crore people getting free food grain leading to some disparity. When we look especially at rural consumption and FMCG growth in rural areas, there is weakness. As far as the budget is concerned, we have a conflicting signal. If we look at MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) job demand, it has gone down y-o-y in May and June, which suggests that activities in rural areas are catching up."