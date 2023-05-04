Incheon, South Korea: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to explore additional methods for providing concessional climate finance, especially to middle-income countries like India.

Sitharaman emphasized the need for a transformational approach to sustainable and resilient regional development in her speech at the ADB's board of governors' business session

“I am happy that ADB has started exploring the range of instruments available for its evolution, including G20’s CAF for MDBs. I look forward to know how ADB will meet its ambition with more concessional climate finance, especially to middle-income countries like India, whose economic progress, consistent with the pursuit of its Net Zero goal by 2070, can have a huge positive impact on the region and beyond," the finance minister said.

The minister encouraged the ADB to continuously engage with both sovereign and private sectors, focusing on generating more resources and operational efficiencies to meet the aspirations of developing member countries for sustained development finance.

She suggested that, in addition to its core agenda of poverty reduction and development of low-income countries, ADB should concentrate on Global Public Goods (GPGs) in their regional dimension.

Sitharaman acknowledged ADB's ambition to deliver climate financing to its Developing Member Countries (DMCs) and the establishment of the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific Financing Partnership.

Regarding the Indian economy, Sitharaman said that it is on a relatively stronger trajectory despite prevailing economic uncertainties. She attributed this resilience to proactive policies and empowerment-led development, stressing the country's focus on strategic and integrated infrastructure development, increased capital expenditure, and integration with global value chains.

Sitharaman is on a four-day visit to South Korea for ADB’s annual meeting.

On Wednesday, she met with several Korean investment groups including Mirae Asset Global Investments, Hyundai Infracore and Export-Import Bank of Korea, and highlighted investment opportunities in the National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetisation Pipeline, Digital Public Infrastructure and Production Linked Incentive scheme, besides real estate sector and FDI policy reforms.

Investors expressed their commitment and willingness to participate in the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, particularly in the mobile phone and electronic components sector, according to a finance ministry statement on Twitter.

Yoon Hee-sung, chairman and president of the Export-Import Bank of Korea, informed Sitharaman about the bank's activities in India, mentioning credit line agreements with Indian banks, financial assistance for Indian businesses, and projects supported by Korea's ODA program, the EDCF loan.

Kim Young-Hwan, executive vice president of Mirae Asset Global Investments, said that the company would make every effort to contribute to local and Indian economies, requesting continued attention and interest in HD Hyundai Group. He also noted that the business environment in India was becoming more favorable for construction companies, with the government's vision for the next 25 years contributing to a more business-friendly atmosphere in the country.